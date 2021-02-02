UrduPoint.com
PHP Register 403 Cases, Arrests 405 Accused In January

PHP register 403 cases, arrests 405 accused in January

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Highway Patrolling police Faisalabad region registered 403 cases against criminals of different categories and arrested 405 accused involved in the cases during January last.

A PHP spokesperson Rizwan Bhatti said here Tuesday that PHP teams recovered illicit weapons including 5 Kalashnikovs, 1 rifles 244 bore, 1 rifles 7 mm, 1 rifle 12 bore, 4 repeaters 12 bore, 1 pump action gun, 13 pistols 30 bore along with 195 bullets and 26 cartridges from criminals.

The teams seized 213 liter liquor, 2kg cannabis and 1.

1kg heroin from drug pushers. They also held 59 proclaimed offenders and 2 court absconders during the period.

The patrolling teams dealt with 8 accidents and extended medical help to 26 commuters.

As many as 96 cases were registered against reckless drivers u/s 279 PPC. Moreover, 4 missing childrenwere found and reunited with their families/relatives.

The PHP teams also extended help to 2,068 commuters on different roads. As many as 44 encroachments were removed from different highway roads for ensuring smooth flow of traffic.

