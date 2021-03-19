PHP register 474 cases on violation of traffic laws

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) registered 474 cases on violation of traffic laws and took action against 228 people for using illegal number plates during the last fortnight.

The PHP took action against 17 people for violating the Sound Act and registered cases against 223 for installing illegal gas cylinders.

It seized 72 cartridges, 20 magazines, seven kalashnikovs, 11 rifles, 34 guns, 129 pistols and 801 rounds by registering cases against 175 accused and confiscated 5,025 liters of liquor and 37 kg hashish.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Highway Patrol arrested 144 proclaimed offenders and 15 court absconderswhile providing assistance to 5811 commuters. The PHP also recovered 400 kites and reunited 14 missingchildren with their parents besides removing 248 encroachments.