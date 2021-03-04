PHP register 7158 cases for installation of illegal number plates

Punjab Highway Patrol had registered 7158 cases for installation of illegal number plates,violation of sound act and installation of illegal gas cylinders during the last year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Highway Patrol had registered 7158 cases for installation of illegal number plates,violation of sound act and installation of illegal gas cylinders during the last year.

According PHP spokesman, 17186 cases were registered for violating traffic rules, 3652 for illegal possession of firearms and display of illegal weapons. The police recovered 214 kalashnikovs, 336 rifles, 498 guns and 2583 pistols. The police registered 3850 cases of drug and alcohol offenses and confiscated 82968 liters of liquor, 981 kgs marijuana, 59 kgs of opium and 38 kgs of heroin from the possession of the accused.

Punjab Highway Patrol has maintained its tradition of fulfilling its commitment of "Safe Highways, Safe People" during the last one year.

The various branches of Punjab Highway Patrol have undertaken projects under different heads to enhance the capacity of the department, the details of which were as followed.

Meanwhile, Punjab Highway Patrol arrested 396 A-category, 2143 B-category proclaimed offenders and 240 court absconders. While provided helps to 139209 commuters, 870 missing children were reunited with their parents. While taking action against encroachments, 10049 temporary encroachments and 79 permanent encroachments were removed.

Additional IG PHP Shahid Hanif said that even during pandemic of coronavirus, PHP officials have continued to perform their duties without any concern for their own lives and the protection of life and property of the people and selfless service is the mission of PHP.