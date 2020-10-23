PHP registered 1175 cases on various violations during last 15 days

Punjab Highway Patrol registered 1175 cases on the charges of different violations on highways during the last 15 days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Highway Patrol registered 1175 cases on the charges of different violations on highways during the last 15 days.

PHP registered 542 cases on violation of traffic laws, 517 cases against use of illegal and green number plates, 27 cases on violation of Sound System Act and 89 cases against installation of illegal gas cylinders in vehicles.

Taking action against unlicensed weapons, 156 cases of illegal weapons, 154 cases against drug peddlers narcotics besides recovering 4442 litter liquor and 20904 grams charas.

Whereas in cases of illegal weapons 4 kalashnikov, 11 rifles, 33 guns, 106 pistols, 91 cartridges 629 bullets and 21 magazines have been recovered from accused.

Moreover, Punjab Highway Patrol arrested 100 proclaimed offenders and 2 court absconders during the same period.

Furthermore, Patrolling Police provided services to 280 commuters, reunited 6 missing children with their parents. Taking action against encroachments, 100 encroachments were removed by PHP.

Additional IGP PHP Shahid Hanif said that officials of PHP are performing their duties with diligence, even without caring for their own lives, adding that provision of best services to public is their ultimate goal.