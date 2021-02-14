PHP registered 183 cases against traffic laws violation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Highway Patrol had registered 183 cases against the persons involved in violation of traffic laws during last week.

According to PHP spokesman, the PHP officials had registered 70 cases against fake and illegal number plates, four cases were registered on violations of sound system act. The police arrested 77 drivers on installing prohibited gas cylinders in vehicles. As many as 81 cases of illegal weapons and its exhibition, 96 cases against narcotics and liquor were also registered.

The PHP teams recovered 2624 litter liquor and 28197 gram chars from the accused.

The teams recovered illegal weapons including four kalashnikovs, four riffles, 18 guns and 53 pistols from accused.

Moreover, Punjab Highway Patrol arrested 80 proclaimed offenders and three court absconders during the same period. Furthermore, patrolling police provided services to 2407 commuters on roads.

During the period 11 missing children were reunited with their parents.