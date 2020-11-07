PHP registered 3,259 cases in October

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) registered 3,259 cases against criminal elements under its commitment to ''Safe highways, safe people" in October 2020.

As per details, 1,431 cases were registered under the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), 388 cases over possession of illegal weapons, 380 cases registered against drug offenses while 1,060 cases were registered in other offenses.

The PHP recovered 16 Kalashnikovs, 31 rifles, 74 guns and carbines, 269 pistols and revolvers, 2,268 bullets and 68 magazines from the accused.

In narcotics cases, 9,616 liters of liquor, 102-kg and 783 grams of chars, 24 kg and 404 grams of opium, one kg and 920 grams of heroin and 32-kg of Bhang were recovered.

The PHP teams arrested 356 proclaimed offenders and 15 court absconders during the same period.

While commuting, 19303 passengers were provided help and 282 passengers were provided first aid. PHP officials found 53 missing children and reunited them to their parents.

Taking action against the illegal encroachments, 464 temporary encroachments were removed. Moreover, PHP officials arrested five members of a dacoit gang also recovered an abducted girl aged, 15 years and an abducted child aged 4 years. Besides, PHP recovered 4 stolen cars, 13 motorcycles, cattle worth Rs 590,000, timber worth Rs 45,000 and 180 kg of dead meat. In addition, 2 lost purses and 2 lost sacks of various items worth Rs. 260,000 were later handed over to the owners. PHP is committed to the protection of lives and property of the people and selfless service is the mission of PHP.