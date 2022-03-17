PHP registered 6,005 cases over laws violation

The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) teams registered 6,005 cases including 3,965 over violation of the traffic rules, 231 of illegal possession of arms and 259 cases of drug and alcohol offences during the last two month

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) teams registered 6,005 cases including 3,965 over violation of the traffic rules, 231 of illegal possession of arms and 259 cases of drug and alcohol offences during the last two month.

According to a Punjab Police spokesperson, the PHP registered 3,962 cases for over-speeding and violation of other traffic rules, 80 cases for installing green number-plates and blue lights, 47 cases for violating Sound Act, 695 cases for installing bogus number-plates and 596 cases for installing illegal cylinders in the public transport.

The police lodged 231 cases of illegal possession and display of weapons and recovered 14 Kalashnikovs, 17 rifles, 19 guns, 180 pistols.

It also registered 259 cases of drug-trafficking and recovered 4,026 litres of liquor and 21.67-kg hashish from them.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Highway Patrol also arrested 207 proclaimed offenders and 127 court absconders. It helped out 24,170 passengers in distress during travel and reunited 146 missing children with their parents.

Besides, they also recovered 5,115-kg unhealthy meat, 10,680 kites, 280 kite-pulleys, four stolen motorcycles. The PHP also took action against illegal encroachments on highways and eliminated 1,651 temporary and permanent encroachments.