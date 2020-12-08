UrduPoint.com
PHP Registers 135 Cases Against Violators During November

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 07:40 PM

PHP registers 135 cases against violators during November

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Highway Patrol Police Rawalpindi Region has issued performance report for the last month and some 135 cases were registered against outlaws in miscellaneous cases.

According to SSP Rawalpindi Region Sajid Kayani, a total 135 accused and 28 outlaws were arrested while 62 cases were registered against those who endangered the lives and property of the people by driving negligent and over-speeding, 43 against those who installed substandard and non-passing cylinder vehicles.

08 cases were registered against illegal and unlicensed firearms holders, 08 cases were registered against drugs dealers while 14 miscellaneous cases were registered.

A total of 135 cases were registered against the violators. Patrolling Police Rawalpindi Region also arrested 28 fugitives and handed them over to the concerned police station.

While 1308 traveling people were provided necessary assistance in time and 43 people were rushed to the hospital in various accidents by giving first aid on time.

Punjab Highway Patrol Rawalpindi Region has always been striving to serve the people and protect their lives and property.

