PHP registers 147 cases against LPG user vehicles

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :SP Punjab Highways Patrol (PHP) Multan Region, Huma Naseeb said that PHP have registered 147 cases against the vehicles using LPG and sub-standard cylinders during the ongoing crackdown started from the last month.

In a statement issued here on Friday, Huma Naseeb said that transporters involved in using LPG and sub-standard cylinders were putting public lives on risk.

She said that there would be zero tolerance against the people involved in such criminal negligence as not only FIRs were being registered against them but their vehicles would also be impounded.

She said that PHP has started crackdown against these vehicles and registered FIRs against 81 vehicles in the month of January and 66 during the ongoing month.

SP PHP directed mobile education unit of the department to launch a comprehensive awareness campaign to educate transporters to avoid such kind of negligence in order to avoid any untoward incident.

She urged masses to avoid travelling in the vehicles using LPG or sub-standard cylinders or call PHP helpline 1124 to inform the concerned department about these vehicles.