UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHP Registers 147 Cases Against LPG User Vehicles

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 12:50 PM

PHP registers 147 cases against LPG user vehicles

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :SP Punjab Highways Patrol (PHP) Multan Region, Huma Naseeb said that PHP have registered 147 cases against the vehicles using LPG and sub-standard cylinders during the ongoing crackdown started from the last month.

In a statement issued here on Friday, Huma Naseeb said that transporters involved in using LPG and sub-standard cylinders were putting public lives on risk.

She said that there would be zero tolerance against the people involved in such criminal negligence as not only FIRs were being registered against them but their vehicles would also be impounded.

She said that PHP has started crackdown against these vehicles and registered FIRs against 81 vehicles in the month of January and 66 during the ongoing month.

SP PHP directed mobile education unit of the department to launch a comprehensive awareness campaign to educate transporters to avoid such kind of negligence in order to avoid any untoward incident.

She urged masses to avoid travelling in the vehicles using LPG or sub-standard cylinders or call PHP helpline 1124 to inform the concerned department about these vehicles.

Related Topics

Multan LPG Education Punjab Mobile Vehicles Philippine Peso January Criminals From

Recent Stories

PM will visit Lahore today

30 minutes ago

Search Operation for Ali Sadpara, foreign climbers ..

53 minutes ago

Four soldiers martyred, 4 terrorists in South Wazi ..

1 hour ago

Editorial: COVID-19: Safety protocols are vital in ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 12, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.