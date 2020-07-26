PHP registers 3022 cases in six months: SP PHP

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Highways and Patrolling police have got registered 3022 cases against criminals during the last six month.

This was disclosed by SP PHP Zubaida Parveen while talking to journalists here on Sunday.

She said PHP had also recovered 21 kalashnikov, 14 rifles, 60 guns, 320 pistols, 15090 litre liquor, 154.

798 kg Hashish, six kg Heroin, 500 grams Opium and 52 kg Hemp during the last six months.

The Highways police have also apprehended 61 proclaimed offenders and removed 1043 illegal constructions, she added.

The SP PHP further maintained that the department had provided help to 7700 road users. She said development was also taking part in clean and green Pakistan project as PHP had planted 77703 saplings during last six months.

She urged masses to call PHP helpline 1124 in case of any emergency while travelling.