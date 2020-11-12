PHP reunite missing child with parents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :The Punjab Highway Patrolling police reunited a missing child with his family here on Thursday.

According to a spokesperson, Samar Abbas of Warispura was missing from his home.

The patrolling post Pancerah found the child, searched his parents and handed over to them.

Meanwhile, the police arrested three proclaimed offenders and put them behind barsbesides registration of cases against 11 over unapproved registration number plateson motorcycles.