UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHP Reunite15 Mussing Children With Family, Help 1400 Persons On Highways In May 2021

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 05:40 PM

PHP reunite15 mussing children with family, help 1400 persons on highways in May 2021

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Patrolling Police Multan reunited fifteen missing children with their respective families and extended help to 1427 persons steering them out of trouble in public facilitation ánd anti-crime operations conducted on highways in May 2021.

Spokesman Abdur Rauf Gilani said that patrolling police Multan also demonstrated impressive performance on the crime checking front adding that 893 FIRs were got registered in May 2021 including 495 those charged with reckless driving on highways. Moreover, Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) also got 123 FIRs registered against drug pushers and 12.

78 kilogram of Hashish, and over 4000 litres of liquor was recovered.

Other recoveries included Rs 5000 cash, three stolen motorcycles, two buffaloes and three calves valuing Rs 410,000.

Gilani said, SP patrolling police Ms Huma Naseeb has issued standing instructions to patrolling police to extend help to the people on priority when found in trouble on highways.

She appreciated the performance of patrolling police and urged all employees to follow coronavirus SOPs.

She said that PHP helpline 1124 will continue to respond to the calls and utilize all resources to resolve problems of the people.

Related Topics

Multan Police Punjab Philippine Peso May All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SBP says economic recovery, industrial activity in ..

20 minutes ago

55,135 hoax calls received at 15 last month

21 minutes ago

Yellen calls for standardized measurements on gree ..

21 minutes ago

Russian Government Doing Everything Possible to Su ..

21 minutes ago

Kazakhstan Ambassador stresses depth of historical ..

41 minutes ago

PR police spurs into action over SOPs violation

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.