PHP reunite15 mussing children with family, help 1400 persons on highways in May 2021

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Patrolling Police Multan reunited fifteen missing children with their respective families and extended help to 1427 persons steering them out of trouble in public facilitation ánd anti-crime operations conducted on highways in May 2021.

Spokesman Abdur Rauf Gilani said that patrolling police Multan also demonstrated impressive performance on the crime checking front adding that 893 FIRs were got registered in May 2021 including 495 those charged with reckless driving on highways. Moreover, Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) also got 123 FIRs registered against drug pushers and 12.

78 kilogram of Hashish, and over 4000 litres of liquor was recovered.

Other recoveries included Rs 5000 cash, three stolen motorcycles, two buffaloes and three calves valuing Rs 410,000.

Gilani said, SP patrolling police Ms Huma Naseeb has issued standing instructions to patrolling police to extend help to the people on priority when found in trouble on highways.

She appreciated the performance of patrolling police and urged all employees to follow coronavirus SOPs.

She said that PHP helpline 1124 will continue to respond to the calls and utilize all resources to resolve problems of the people.