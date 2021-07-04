PHP reunites 13 kids with families during June

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Highways Patrol (PHP) reunited 13 waif and stray kids with their families during the last month of June.

PHP spokesman Inspector Rauf Gilani talking to media said that the department striving hard to ensure safe traveling to road users. He said that the PHP was not only offering assistance to road users but also ensuring strict action against criminals.

Rauf further said that PHP has got registered FIRs against 799 criminals during the last month and also recovered one Kalashnikov, one rifle, one gun, two pump actions, seven pistols, rounds, 440 litre liquor, 86 kg Hemp, three mobile phones, one buffalo, one goat and 200 kg sub-standard meat.

The SP PHP Multan Region Huma Naseeb has directed officers concerned to bring more improvement in patrolling to curb crime. He urged officers to cooperate with the masses and ensure maximum relief for the public.