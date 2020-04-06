UrduPoint.com
PHP Sargodha Collect More Than Rs 800,000 To Assist Lockdown Affectees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 08:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Highway Patrolling Sargodha Region collected more than Rs 800,000 to assist the affectees of lockdown due to coronavirus, said SP Patrolling Police Tanveer Ahmed Malik here on Monday.

Talking to media persons, he said that Rs 500 had been collected from every constable, Rs 700 from head constables, Rs 800 from Assistant Sub Inspectors, Rs 900 from Sub inspectors, Rs1500 from Deputy Superintendent of Police and Rs 2000 from Superintendent of Police and the amount was deposited in DPOs' welfare accounts.

Malik said this initiative had been taken on the directives of the Additional IG Patrolling and added from the collected money, ration would be provided to the people affected by the lockdown, besides financial assistance.

He said face masks, gloves and hand sanitizers had been provided to the patrolling police personnel to ensure their safety against the coronavirus.

