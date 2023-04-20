PHP seize 6kg opium

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :A team of Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police seized six kilogram opium from a car near Jasuana bunglow police post here on Thursday.

According to spokesperson for the department, a police team headed by DSP Malik Muhammad Amin on suspicion stopped a car near Jasuana bunglow patrolling post and during search, found 6-kg opium from hidden cavities of the vehicle.

The police arrested the accused Arif s/o Khuda Buksh and registered case against him with Satiana police station.