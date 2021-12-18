PHP seize non-custom paid tyres, chalia supari

Punjab Highway Patrolling (PHP) police Faisalabad region claimed on Saturday to have seized non-custom paid tyres and other valuables worth millions of rupees near Gojra

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Highway Patrolling (PHP) police Faisalabad region claimed on Saturday to have seized non-custom paid tyres and other valuables worth millions of rupees near Gojra.

According to PHP spokesperson, a team headed by ASI Aoun Abbas set up a picket near Adda Gojra and signalled a truck to stop.

When the truck halted, the PHP team searched the vehicle and found over 100 kg Chalia Supari and 140 non-custom paid tyres worth Rs 7 million from the truck.

The team also seized non-custom paid 33 tonnes of coal worth about Rs 1 million.

The police arrested six accused identified as Abdul Rehman, Sher Ali, Sardar, Hazrat Ali,Noor Ali and Hazrat Hussain.

SSP Mirza Anjum Kamal announced cash prizes and certificates for the police team.