PHP seizes imported cloth, tobacco worth 6.2mln

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Faisalabad region seized illegally smuggled items worth hundreds of thousands of rupees on Thursday.

PHP ASI Shahid Akbar, along with his team, stopped a mini truck (registration No TKX-632) near Roshanwali Jhal and found 11 bundles of non-Custom duty paid imported cloth and 50 cartons of Indian tobacco (brand Ratna) worth Rs 6.

2 million during the search.

A PHP spokesperson Rizwan Bhatti said the seized items were handed over to the Customs Department and handed over driver Sajid, son of Noor, to the police concerned.

The patrol police also arrested four persons over rash driving and eight others for installing illegal number-plates on their motorbikes.

A case was also registered against a driver for installing a substandard gas cylinder in a public vehicle.