PHP sensitize youth about drug abuses, traffic rules

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Punjab Highway Patrol Police Faisalabad region organized an awareness seminar on 'Road Safety & Drug Abuses' here at Govt College University Faisalabad on Wednesday.

Faculty, staff and a large number of students attended the seminar.

Incharge mobile education unit Rizwan Bhatti said the youth were the future of country and it was collective responsibility to save them from the menace of drug abuse.

He stressed the need for launching vigorous campaigns against the menace of narcotics at educational institutes.

The trend of ice drug was increasing among the youth which was posing a serious threat to their future, he said.

He said that a search operation was continued against narcotics at highways.

He sensitized the youth about the importance of driving license, keeping suitable distance between vehicles, line and lane discipline, avoiding use of cell phones during driving, one-way violation, use of seat belt and helmet, unnecessary overtaking etc.

He advised the students to use social media for a positive purpose andavoid developing relations with addict persons.