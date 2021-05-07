PHP signs MoU with hospital, lab

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :The Punjab Highway Patrolling police Faisalabad region has inked two Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) for provision of medical facilities to staff.

According to PHP spokesperson Rizwan Bhatti the MoUs had been signed with Al-Shifa International Hospital Faisalabad and Meezan Laboratories.

SSP Patrolling Faisalabad region Mirza anjum Kamal and administrator Al-Shifa International Hospital and CEO Meezan Laboratories Najaf Imtiaz Gill signed MoUs.

Under the agreements, lab and medical facilities will be available to patrolling policestaff and their families on special packages of low rates.

It may be noted that patrolling police Faisalabad region had already signed MoUswith Al-Rehman Lab, Kips College, Carrier IT Institute, Chughtai lab and Ripha lab.