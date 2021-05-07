UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHP Signs MoU With Hospital, Lab

Muhammad Irfan 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 04:20 PM

PHP signs MoU with hospital, lab

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :The Punjab Highway Patrolling police Faisalabad region has inked two Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) for provision of medical facilities to staff.

According to PHP spokesperson Rizwan Bhatti the MoUs had been signed with Al-Shifa International Hospital Faisalabad and Meezan Laboratories.

SSP Patrolling Faisalabad region Mirza anjum Kamal and administrator Al-Shifa International Hospital and CEO Meezan Laboratories Najaf Imtiaz Gill signed MoUs.

Under the agreements, lab and medical facilities will be available to patrolling policestaff and their families on special packages of low rates.

It may be noted that patrolling police Faisalabad region had already signed MoUswith Al-Rehman Lab, Kips College, Carrier IT Institute, Chughtai lab and Ripha lab.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Punjab Philippine Peso May

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul schoo ..

30 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

10 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

10 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.