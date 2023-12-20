PHP Sports Gala
Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2023 | 05:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police arranged a sports gala on Wednesday to provide recreational opportunities to the police personnel.
SP Patrolling Sargodha Region Akhtar Joyia was the chief guest of the sports event.
A cricket match between Sargodha Region and Rawalpindi Region was also played where Sargodha region defeated Rawalpindi by 20 runs.
Several other competitions were also conducted.