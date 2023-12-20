Open Menu

PHP Sports Gala

Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2023 | 05:10 PM

PHP sports gala

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police arranged a sports gala on Wednesday to provide recreational opportunities to the police personnel.

SP Patrolling Sargodha Region Akhtar Joyia was the chief guest of the sports event.

A cricket match between Sargodha Region and Rawalpindi Region was also played where Sargodha region defeated Rawalpindi by 20 runs.

Several other competitions were also conducted.

Related Topics

Cricket Police Sports Punjab Sargodha Rawalpindi Philippine Peso Event

Recent Stories

Hassan Niazi decides to contest upcoming elections

Hassan Niazi decides to contest upcoming elections

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam Tops ICC ODI, dips to fifth place in Te ..

Babar Azam Tops ICC ODI, dips to fifth place in Test rankings

3 hours ago
 Mahira Khan expresses support for Yumna Khan over ..

Mahira Khan expresses support for Yumna Khan over debut film ‘Nayab’

4 hours ago
 Pakistan has made unparalleled contributions, sacr ..

Pakistan has made unparalleled contributions, sacrifices in fight against terror ..

4 hours ago
 Govt committed to zero tolerance against surrogate ..

Govt committed to zero tolerance against surrogate companies baiting public via ..

6 hours ago
 Melbourne Test: Pakistan's fast bowler Khurram Sh ..

Melbourne Test: Pakistan's fast bowler Khurram Shahzad undergoes MRI scan

6 hours ago
PCB chief’s involving Babar Azam’s captaincy g ..

PCB chief’s involving Babar Azam’s captaincy goes viral

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Burger, De Zorzi take South Africa to ODI victory ..

Burger, De Zorzi take South Africa to ODI victory over India

17 hours ago
 Senate body expresses dissatisfaction on SBP respo ..

Senate body expresses dissatisfaction on SBP response on money laundering

17 hours ago
 Cricket: South Africa v India 2nd ODI scores

Cricket: South Africa v India 2nd ODI scores

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan