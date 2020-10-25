PHP stages anti-smog rally

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) staged an anti smog rally to create awareness among the people.

In-charge mobile education Unit PHP Faisalabad Sub Inspector Rizwan Bhatti led the walk which started from Khurarianwala Chowk and marched on various roads.

The participants were holding banners and placards inscribed with informative scripts for control smog during winter. Speaking on the occasion, Rizwan Bhatti said that smog has become a serious issue for our country which has very ill impact on human health.

Therefore, it is our collective responsibility to take measures for getting rid of this problem on permanent basis.

He said that smoke is the major cause of smog during winter. Therefore, the drivers should avoid running smoking emitting vehicles during winters whereas owners of mills, factory and kiln houses should also keep their units closed or install zigzag technology so that chances of smog could be decreased at maximum extent. He also asked the drivers to get smog/fog lights installed at front and rear sides of their vehicles to avoid any mishap during winter.