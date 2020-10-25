UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHP Stages Anti-smog Rally

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 07:40 PM

PHP stages anti-smog rally

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) staged an anti smog rally to create awareness among the people.

In-charge mobile education Unit PHP Faisalabad Sub Inspector Rizwan Bhatti led the walk which started from Khurarianwala Chowk and marched on various roads.

The participants were holding banners and placards inscribed with informative scripts for control smog during winter. Speaking on the occasion, Rizwan Bhatti said that smog has become a serious issue for our country which has very ill impact on human health.

Therefore, it is our collective responsibility to take measures for getting rid of this problem on permanent basis.

He said that smoke is the major cause of smog during winter. Therefore, the drivers should avoid running smoking emitting vehicles during winters whereas owners of mills, factory and kiln houses should also keep their units closed or install zigzag technology so that chances of smog could be decreased at maximum extent. He also asked the drivers to get smog/fog lights installed at front and rear sides of their vehicles to avoid any mishap during winter.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Technology Education Punjab Mobile Winters Vehicles Philippine Peso From

Recent Stories

SIBF 2020 opens public registrations to visit the ..

58 seconds ago

Abdullah bin Bayyah congratulates Sudan on removal ..

16 minutes ago

Make-A-Wish Foundation launches &#039;Pulse of Lif ..

46 minutes ago

SSC discusses ways to develop competitive archery, ..

46 minutes ago

Human Fraternity Document a key milestone in reinf ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Customs discusses increased trade with Switz ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.