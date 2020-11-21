UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHP Starts Awareness Against Smog

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 06:00 PM

PHP starts awareness against smog

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police started an awareness campaign against smog in the region.

SSP Patrolling Chaudhary Farooq Ahmad Hundal said a mobile education unit of the PHP had been fully activated for creating awareness against harms of smog.

In this connection, the PHP officials are not only distributing informative pamphlets among road users and other citizens but also arranging lectures in the educational institutions so that people could be sensitized against ill impacts of smog.

The people can also contact PHP police through 1124 in case of any emergency on highways, he added.

Related Topics

Police Education Punjab Mobile Road Philippine Peso

Recent Stories

SIAL Middle East Virtual Platform to focus on chal ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai Health Authority launches new stand-alone la ..

21 minutes ago

RTA completes 72% of works in the intersection of ..

51 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Pompeo discuss latest regional, ..

51 minutes ago

City Police nabbed nine for possessing illegal wea ..

34 minutes ago

Customs seizes goods worth Rs. 50 million at Jinna ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.