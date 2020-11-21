PHP starts awareness against smog

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police started an awareness campaign against smog in the region.

SSP Patrolling Chaudhary Farooq Ahmad Hundal said a mobile education unit of the PHP had been fully activated for creating awareness against harms of smog.

In this connection, the PHP officials are not only distributing informative pamphlets among road users and other citizens but also arranging lectures in the educational institutions so that people could be sensitized against ill impacts of smog.

The people can also contact PHP police through 1124 in case of any emergency on highways, he added.