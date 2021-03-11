PHP starts plantation drive

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :The Punjab Highway Patrolling Police started a tree plantation drive here on Thursday.

District DSP Patrolling Malik Muhammad Amin planted saplings at different patrolling posts under green highways campaign.

He directed the staff to plant maximum saplings at their workplaces and look after themfor their proper growth.

He said about 600 officials would plant maximum saplings till March 25 under the campaign.