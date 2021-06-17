UrduPoint.com
PHP Starts Road Safety Camp, Distributes Helmets Among Motorcyclists

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 05:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :The Punjab Highway Patrolling (PHP) police started road safety camp to educate motorcyclists to abide by traffic rules to minimize chances of accidents.

SSP Patrolling Police Mirza Anjum Kamal inaugurated the camp at Ismaeel Road and also distributed helmets among the motorcyclists.

The helmets were provided by Next Cola Company while its Managers Hasan Bajwa and Tahir Baig were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, the SSP Patrolling said traffic rules and regulations were imperative tomake precious human lives safe and secured, therefore, drivers should avoid from rash driving.

Later, he also distributed informative pamphlets among road users.

More Stories From Pakistan

