PHP Starts Special SOPs Awareness Campaign

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 04:04 PM

PHP starts special SOPs awareness campaign

Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police launched a special public awareness campaign for implementation on anti-corona SOPs in true letter and spirit in Faisalabad region

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police launched a special public awareness campaign for implementation on anti-corona SOPs in true letter and spirit in Faisalabad region.

PHP spokesman said Tuesday that on direction of SSP Patrolling Mirza Anjum Kamal, DSP Patrolling Malik Muhammad Amin along with Incharge mobile education Unit PHP Sub Inspector Rizwan Bhatti visited various PHP posts and directed the patrolling Jawans to act upon government SOPs strictly.

They interacted with the general public traveling on various roads and convinced them to follow preventive measures and ensure implementation of corona SOPs in toto.

They distributed informative pamphlets among the road users and said that use of facemasks and social distance were imperative to defeat the coronavirus as it was most easy way to save themselves.

They also requested the citizens not to allow their underage children to drive vehicles on roads as it was not only dangerous for their own life but they will also post serious threats to the lives and properties of others.

They also appealed to abide by traffic rules and regulations which were imperative for safe traveling. PHP police will remain active round the clock to help the road users in emergent situation and need hours and the travelers can contact it through helpline 1124 at any time, they added.

