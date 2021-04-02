UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHP Teams Challaned 177 Smoke Emitting Vehicles

Sumaira FH 32 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 05:11 PM

PHP teams challaned 177 smoke emitting vehicles

Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) teams carried out full countermeasures, fined 177 vehicles and warned them to come to the highways after completing their maintenance work

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) teams carried out full countermeasures, fined 177 vehicles and warned them to come to the highways after completing their maintenance work.

As per details, PHP teams imposed fines of Rs. 116900 on 177 vehicles in the form of challans while one vehicle was also confiscated after registering an FIR.

Along with the fines, a public awareness campaign was also continued to raise awareness about the environmental pollution.

In this regard, the mobile education Units of Punjab Highway Patrol conducted awareness campaigns on environmental pollution and set up 67 traffic camps on highways in different districts of the province in which 2874 drivers and 2113 students were given awareness in lectures on environmental pollution. Besides, pamphlets were distributed among 26307 citizens while hundreds of peoples were given information on ways to prevent environmental pollution in twelve seminars on the same subject.

Additional IGP PHP Shahid Hanif had directed the PHP teams to ensure the implementation of precautionary measures against coronavirus while performing their professional duties in all cases.

In addition, Additional IGP distributed cash among PHP christian employees on the arrival of Easter.

He said that employees belonging to minorities were very important part of PHP adding that the PHP will be with them on religious and national festivals.

PHP was active in all the districts of the province to play its full role in eliminating environmental pollution and a special campaign against smoke emitting vehicles was continued.

Related Topics

Education Punjab Mobile Vehicles Vehicle Traffic Same Philippine Peso FIR Christian All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates SkyCargo becomes first air cargo carrier ..

10 minutes ago

100,080 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

29 minutes ago

SCC committee discusses 15 complaints

43 minutes ago

Ban on Indian cotton imports criticised Mian Zahid ..

48 minutes ago

Sachin Tendulkar shifted to hospital after contrac ..

53 minutes ago

ICT administration urges religious scholars to ens ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.