PHP teams challaned 177 smoke emitting vehicles

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) teams carried out full countermeasures, fined 177 vehicles and warned them to come to the highways after completing their maintenance work.

As per details, PHP teams imposed fines of Rs. 116900 on 177 vehicles in the form of challans while one vehicle was also confiscated after registering an FIR.

Along with the fines, a public awareness campaign was also continued to raise awareness about the environmental pollution.

In this regard, the mobile education Units of Punjab Highway Patrol conducted awareness campaigns on environmental pollution and set up 67 traffic camps on highways in different districts of the province in which 2874 drivers and 2113 students were given awareness in lectures on environmental pollution. Besides, pamphlets were distributed among 26307 citizens while hundreds of peoples were given information on ways to prevent environmental pollution in twelve seminars on the same subject.

Additional IGP PHP Shahid Hanif had directed the PHP teams to ensure the implementation of precautionary measures against coronavirus while performing their professional duties in all cases.

In addition, Additional IGP distributed cash among PHP christian employees on the arrival of Easter.

He said that employees belonging to minorities were very important part of PHP adding that the PHP will be with them on religious and national festivals.

PHP was active in all the districts of the province to play its full role in eliminating environmental pollution and a special campaign against smoke emitting vehicles was continued.