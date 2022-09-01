UrduPoint.com

PHP Teams Performing To Facilitate People On Highways

Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2022 | 10:28 PM

PHP teams performing to facilitate people on highways

On the directions of Additional IG PHP Riyaz Nazir Gara, teams of Punjab Highway Patrol were engaged on all the highways of the province to protect people's life and property, prevent accidents and ensure traffic flow

They were actively working for smooth traffic flow and performing duties of the first response force in their beat areas.

IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar had directed that the PHP teams on all the highways of the province should increase field patrolling in their beat areas and make it more effective by taking measures to prevent crimes as well as help and guide the citizens.

Additional IG PHP Riaz Nazir Gara held a video link meeting with regional officers. DIG PHP Sarfraz Ahmed Falki, SSP PHP Headquarters Usman Ijaz Bajwa also attended the meeting.

All the Regional Officers briefed the Additional IG PHP about the three months performance of the region under their command.

The Addl IG said that the safety of life and property of the people should be ensured on the roads. Every officer and personnel of Punjab Highway Patrol should perform their duties diligently and adopt an exemplary attitude towards the public so that a more positive impression of PHP could be established, he maintained.

He directed to play the role of first responder in accidents and tragedies so that the public's confidence in Punjab Highway Patrol could become better.

He directed that flood victims should be helped in all possible ways in flood-affected areas, adding that they should be treated with kindness and gentleness so that they could get all the help in difficult time.

The Addl IGP PHP appreciated the efforts of PHP DG Khan for helping the flood victims in Dera Ghazi Khan region and directed them to perform their duties with the same spirit in the future.

He directed that misuse of powers would not be tolerated under any circumstances. In case of violation of traffic laws, legal action should be taken on merit, he said and added the crackdown against illegal arms and drug dealers should be tightened.

He directed that the Regional Officers should take independent decisions for the welfare of the force and sign MoUs with hospitals, laboratories and educational institutions while all pending cases of force welfare should be resolved as soon as possible.

He said that coordination with the District Police should be improved, adding that Regional and District Officers should hold meetings with the concerned DPOs especially in Rahim Yar Khan District where operation against criminals in Kacha area was going on.

