PHP Ticketed 16,528 Vehicles Last Months

Sumaira FH Published October 06, 2023 | 03:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) The Punjab Highway Patrolling (PHP) police have issued its monthly performance report of September 2023 on Friday.

Superintendent Patrolling (SP) Akhtar Hussain Joyia said that the police had issued 16,528 e-challans over violations of the traffic rules on various roads from which Rs 6.7 million fine was deposited in the government exchequer.

The PHP also took legal action against 151 passenger vehicles for installing gas cylinders, he said. Sixty-five proclaimed offenders and 36 absconders were also arrested. He said that PHP had checked 205,040 persons and 1108,200 vehicles in the region through the e-police post app.

The PHP also recovered nine motorcycles and two vehicles.

It also recovered 104 missing children and guidance was provided to 1,766 passengers who was facing travel difficulties. It also recovered 208 liters of liquor and 0.140 grams of hashish.

