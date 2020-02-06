UrduPoint.com
PHP To Adopt Motorway Police Challan System

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 08:27 PM

PHP to adopt Motorway police challan system

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Additional IGP Punjab Highway Police Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal Awan has said that the PHP is also going to adopt a Motorway police style challan system to ensure reduction of accidents, caused due to traffic violations.

He said it has also been decided to ensure effective use of modern technology for making the challan system more efficient. Speed guns and cameras would be purchased for speed checking of vehicles on roads.

Zafar Iqbal Awan said that a new system is being introduced for convenience of citizens as earlier it was difficult for people to submit fine at banks from remote areas, while in the modern system fine is being collected on-the-spot.

This system will help reduce traffic accidents.

He said that a summary for approval of the new system had been prepared and sent to the IG Punjab, from where it will be sent to the Punjab government for final approval after which the process of procurement of goods will be started.

