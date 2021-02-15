PHP to deploy its officer working for 3 years in offices for field duty

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Shahid Hanif Monday directed the regional officers, district officers and headquarters to immediately deploy officers and personnel in field, posted in offices across the province for more than three years.

According to a letter, sent from the PHP Headquarters, any member of the force who had been in office for three years or more in his entire service, would be sent back to the field immediately.

Such employees should spend at least three years in the field for re-employment.

According to the letter, all district and regional officers would update the record of appointments on the Human Resource Management System of Punjab police and send a certificate of compliance within seven days.

A vigilance team has been constituted under the supervision of ADIG Rai Ehsan Elahi to prepare a detailed report on the implementation of the instructions given in this post and present it at the next meeting.

Disciplinary departmental action would be taken against officers and officials who show delay or laxity in implementation.