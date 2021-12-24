UrduPoint.com

PHP To Launch Crackdown Against Overloaded Vehicles

Muhammad Irfan 13 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 06:41 PM

PHP to launch crackdown against overloaded vehicles

SP Punjab Highways Patrol (PHP) Multan region Huma Naseeb has directed officers to launch a comprehensive crackdown against overloaded vehicles under preventive measures to control road accidents during fog

In a directive issued here on Friday to all 58 posts of PHP across the region, the SP PHP said that over loaded vehicles were not only causing traffic related issues but also rising as one the major reasons of road accidents. She said that all goods transporters would be directed to loaded material inside the capacity of vehicles and strict action would be taken on over loading.

She said that notification has been issued on directives of Additional IGP Punjab Shahid Hanif to minimize road accidents during fog.

Huma Naseeb said that the farmers would also be directed to avoid overloading tractor trolley with sugarcane and other items. She directed PHP officers of all posts to launch a comprehensive awareness campaign against overloading and then start legal action against violators.

