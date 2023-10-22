Open Menu

PHP To Set Up Driving School At Chak No 4-SB

Muhammad Irfan Published October 22, 2023 | 02:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) Punjab Highway Patrol Police were going to start driving school at

Chak No 4-SB, where driving classes will begin from October 23.

PHP spokesman said here on Sunday that, after getting the licence

authority from the Punjab government, the PHP had started to establishing

driving schools under Driving Licence Information Management System

at various check posts in the region in order to teach the driving skill

to citizens.

People who are willing to learn driving could get registration in the driving

school set up at Punjab Highway Patrol Post Chak no 4-SB Bhalwal, he added.

