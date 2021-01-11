PHP urges motorists to call at helpline in case of emergency

Punjab Highway Patrolling Police Faisalabad region has asked motorists to call at helpline 1124 for help in case of any emergency during fog on national highways

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Highway Patrolling Police Faisalabad region has asked motorists to call at helpline 1124 for help in case of any emergency during fog on national highways.

During the awareness campaign continued for motorists at national highways on Monday, Incharge mobile education Unit Rizwan Bhatti urged the drivers to keep distance between vehicles while moving on road in thick fog and use parking as well as fog lights besides keeping their wind screens and window panes clean and fog free.

He also urged them to avoid use of cell phones during driving especially in fog and abide by the road discipline line, lane and zebra crossing.

He also urged them to follow anti-corona SOPs. He also distributed awareness pamphlets and masks among drivers.

Rizwan also urged the drivers to paste reflectors on rear sides of the vehicles to avoid accidents.