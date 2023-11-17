PHP wins Tug-of-war competition

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) The Punjab Highway Patrolling (PHP) police on Friday won the final competition of Tug-of-war, which was conducted at Police Lines Sargodha during the ongoing police sports gala.

The final competition was held between DPO Eleven and PHP Eleven. The PHP police participated in various competitions in the sports gala including Badminton, Basketball, Hockey, and cricket and secured positions in various competitions.