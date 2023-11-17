Open Menu

PHP Wins Tug-of-war Competition

Faizan Hashmi Published November 17, 2023 | 05:10 PM

PHP wins Tug-of-war competition

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) The Punjab Highway Patrolling (PHP) police on Friday won the final competition of Tug-of-war, which was conducted at Police Lines Sargodha during the ongoing police sports gala.

The final competition was held between DPO Eleven and PHP Eleven. The PHP police participated in various competitions in the sports gala including Badminton, Basketball, Hockey, and cricket and secured positions in various competitions.

Related Topics

Cricket Hockey Police Sports Punjab Badminton Sargodha Philippine Peso

Recent Stories

The vivo V29 5G Review: A Masterpiece of Performan ..

The vivo V29 5G Review: A Masterpiece of Performance and Features

15 seconds ago
 With Pakistan’s First Mini Capsule, realme C51 C ..

With Pakistan’s First Mini Capsule, realme C51 Comes for a Champion Price of P ..

9 minutes ago
 Khadija Shah detained under MPO after bail

Khadija Shah detained under MPO after bail

50 minutes ago
 UHS College of Pharmacy approved

UHS College of Pharmacy approved

2 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia secures 4-0 victory over Pakistan in ..

Saudi Arabia secures 4-0 victory over Pakistan in World Cup qualifiers

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Defence challenges SC decision against ..

Ministry of Defence challenges SC decision against civilians’trial in military ..

3 hours ago
Dr Faisal invites D-8 countries to avail opportuni ..

Dr Faisal invites D-8 countries to avail opportunities in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 Govt to increase electricity, gas prices next year ..

Govt to increase electricity, gas prices next year in Jan: Shamshad Akhtar

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2023

9 hours ago
 Envoy invites businesses from D-8 countries to ava ..

Envoy invites businesses from D-8 countries to avail Pakistan's trade opportunit ..

17 hours ago
 Intolerance, unacceptance of diversity can be coun ..

Intolerance, unacceptance of diversity can be countered through unbiased policie ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan