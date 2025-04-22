PHP Written Test On April 23
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2025 | 11:00 AM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) The written test for the Punjab Highway Patrol recruitment 2025 (Multan region) will be held on April 23, at 7:00 am, at Police Lines No. 01 near Katcheri Chowk.
This was the fourth phase of the recruitment process, supervised by IG Punjab Police Dr. Usman Anwar and DIG Highway Patrol Dr. Athar Waheed. CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar, SP Saleem Khan Niazi, and SP Jaleel Imran were overseeing the process in Multan.
A total of 659 candidates had qualified for the written test, including 540 male constables, 119 lady constables, and 1 driver constable.
CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar will serve as Chairman of the Examination Committee, with SP Saleem Khan Niazi and SP Jaleel Imran as members.
The recruitment was being carried out with full transparency and merit. The entire test will be recorded on video. Candidates can report genuine concerns to the recruitment board officers for immediate action, said official spokesperson.
