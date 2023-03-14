PHPP distributes gifts among families of martyred officials

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Punjab Highway Patrol Police (PHPP) Faisalabad region distributed gifts among families of its martyred officials, here on Tuesday.

A spokesperson to PHPP said that families of martyred officials - SI Rana Hafeezul Rehman, ASI Imran Liaqat, Constable Rafaqat Ali and Driver Constable Muhammad Ishaq - were invited to a local hotel.

SSP Mirza Anjum Kamal had lunch and spent some time with them, gave them away gifts and lauded the sacrifices of martyrs which they had rendered during performing duties to protect the lives and properties of the people.

The SSP said that martyrs are proud of the department and they will never be forgotten.

He said that children of martyrs would not be left alone as PHP is signing MoUs with different educational institutes, hospitals and labs to facilitate the families and children of martyrs and in-service employees.