PHPP impounds 16 stolen vehicles

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Punjab Highway Patrol Police (PHPP) impounded 16 vehicles stolen from various parts of the country during the current month.

A spokesman for the PHPP that patrol police have so far checked 57,954 people and 28,104 vehicles through e-police App across the region during the same period.

The patrol police during checking also held 19 proclaimed offendersand 15 court absconders.