Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

PHPP Impounds 16 Stolen Vehicles

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2023 | 05:30 PM

PHPP impounds 16 stolen vehicles

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Punjab Highway Patrol Police (PHPP) impounded 16 vehicles stolen from various parts of the country during the current month.

A spokesman for the PHPP that patrol police have so far checked 57,954 people and 28,104 vehicles through e-police App across the region during the same period.

The patrol police during checking also held 19 proclaimed offendersand 15 court absconders.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Vehicles Same From Court

Recent Stories

PM vows to steer Pakistan out of crises as PDM gov ..

PM vows to steer Pakistan out of crises as PDM govt completes one-year period

17 minutes ago
 Govt starts work on business plan for Radio Pakist ..

Govt starts work on business plan for Radio Pakistan: Info Minister

29 minutes ago
 Emirates to offer daily flights to Toronto from 20 ..

Emirates to offer daily flights to Toronto from 20 April

1 hour ago
 The Premiere Of The Play «Fragi» Took Place In K ..

The Premiere Of The Play «Fragi» Took Place In Kyrgyzstan

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs organizes Ramadan Suhoor gathering f ..

Dubai Customs organizes Ramadan Suhoor gathering for clients

1 hour ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets the Permanent Represen ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets the Permanent Representative of the Gambia to the OI ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.