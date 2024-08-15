PHRN launches tree plantation drive on Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Pakistan Human Resource Network (PHRN), in collaboration with Rural Development Foundation (RDF) and supported by Capital Development Authority (CDA) here on Wednesday organized Azadi Plantation Drive to mark the 78th Independence Day of Pakistan.

The event brought together 25 participants and 10 volunteers who planted 60 trees, marking a significant step towards a greener and more sustainable Pakistan.

The event was graced by esteemed guests, including Younas from Motorway Police, Brigadier Aslam Khan from RDF, Ijaz ul Hassan from CDA, Zil Ur Rehman, Director RDF and Ms. Maria Rafique, President of PHRN.

Talking on the occasion, President of PHRN, Maria Rafique, stressed the need for check and balance on the growth of these plants, saying, planting trees is just the first step.

We need to ensure their survival and growth by regularly monitoring and maintaining them. This will guarantee the long-term benefits of our efforts.

Brigadier Aslam Khan emphasized the importance of tree plantation and said that trees were the lungs of our planet and it was our responsibility to protect them. Let's join hands to make Pakistan greener and healthier, he said.

Later, Zil ur Rehman, Director RDF distributed green shirts among the participants with a slogan of "Climate Justice and Independence" inscibed on it to motivate and promote the cause. He emphasized the need for collective efforts to address environmental challenges and promote sustainability.

As a token of appreciation, souvenirs were distributed by the Motorway Police among the participants, volunteers and supporting teams.