Open Menu

PHRN Launches Tree Plantation Drive On Independence Day

Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2024 | 12:10 AM

PHRN launches tree plantation drive on Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Pakistan Human Resource Network (PHRN), in collaboration with Rural Development Foundation (RDF) and supported by Capital Development Authority (CDA) here on Wednesday organized Azadi Plantation Drive to mark the 78th Independence Day of Pakistan.

The event brought together 25 participants and 10 volunteers who planted 60 trees, marking a significant step towards a greener and more sustainable Pakistan.

The event was graced by esteemed guests, including Younas from Motorway Police, Brigadier Aslam Khan from RDF, Ijaz ul Hassan from CDA, Zil Ur Rehman, Director RDF and Ms. Maria Rafique, President of PHRN.

Talking on the occasion, President of PHRN, Maria Rafique, stressed the need for check and balance on the growth of these plants, saying, planting trees is just the first step.

We need to ensure their survival and growth by regularly monitoring and maintaining them. This will guarantee the long-term benefits of our efforts.

Brigadier Aslam Khan emphasized the importance of tree plantation and said that trees were the lungs of our planet and it was our responsibility to protect them. Let's join hands to make Pakistan greener and healthier, he said.

Later, Zil ur Rehman, Director RDF distributed green shirts among the participants with a slogan of "Climate Justice and Independence" inscibed on it to motivate and promote the cause. He emphasized the need for collective efforts to address environmental challenges and promote sustainability.

As a token of appreciation, souvenirs were distributed by the Motorway Police among the participants, volunteers and supporting teams.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Motorway Independence Capital Development Authority Event From

Recent Stories

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be me ..

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st

8 hours ago
 IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

8 hours ago
 Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in w ..

Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France

8 hours ago
 FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry ..

FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production

8 hours ago
 PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sind ..

PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..

8 hours ago
 Record scholarships issued for Police employees ch ..

Record scholarships issued for Police employees children

8 hours ago
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

8 hours ago
 PMDC to issue digital license certificates

PMDC to issue digital license certificates

8 hours ago
 Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

8 hours ago
 ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Governme ..

ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"

8 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in ..

PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..

8 hours ago
 CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan