PHRO Marks "Youm-e-Istehsal" Event In Sukkur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 03, 2022 | 05:40 PM

PHRO marks "Youm-e-Istehsal" event in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :The Protection and Human Rights Organization (PHRO) with collaboration by Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) organized an event under the theme of "Youm-e-Istehsal," to mark the Indian military siege of the Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), at local hotel here on Wednesday.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), PHRO, Ms Samreen Najeeb highlighted that the fascist Modi-led Indian government attempted to change the internationally-recognized disputed status of IIOJK on 05th August, 2019, by abrogating articles 370 and 35A of its constitution, thereby not only violating the UNSC resolutions but its very own constitution by depriving the territory of IIOJK of its special status. She said, the Indian government deployed thousands of additional troops to the disputed region, imposed a crippling curfew cutting off access to essential services, arrested political leaders and shut down all forms of communication; which have resulted in one of the greatest humanitarian crises the world has ever witnessed.

CEO, IGHDS, Ms Nosheen Khan in her address, emphasized that this unilateral act by the Indian Government has defied Kashmiris' aspirations and has planted the seeds for greater resistance in the IIOJK.

Manager, Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO, Muhammad Akram said that the world is slowly recognizing the Indian government's atrocities and oppression of the Kashmiri people and the day is not far when they will attain their right to self-determination.

On the occasion, Ms Moona Bhutto, Keenjhar Nazeer, Rafia Awan, Bashir Soomro and others also addressed. People from all aspects of life including, Lawyers, Journalists, Social Workers, Religious leaders and Christian Community attended.

