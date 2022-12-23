UrduPoint.com

PHRO Organizes Event In Connection With Birth Anniversary Of Quaied-e-Azam

Muhammad Irfan Published December 23, 2022 | 06:30 PM

PHRO organizes event in connection with birth anniversary of Quaied-e-Azam

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO), of the Protection of Human Rights Organization (PHRO), Samreen Lakho on Friday said that the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's vision of Pakistan was an impregnable welfare state where people could live with love, fraternity and harmony.

Speaking in an event in connection with the birth anniversary of Quid-e- Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, she appealed for national unity to achieve ideals and principles upheld by the Quaid-e- Azam, defeat the demons of extremism and militancy that seek to strike at the foundational principles of Pakistan.

She said that December 25th is also a day to reiterate our resolve to defeat the dark forces that seek to undermine the nation's founding principles.

She said that Pakistan was created for the welfare of the masses and let us make it a welfare-driven state in which every individual is allowed opportunities for the blossoming of their creative potential.

She also congratulated the Christian community on celebrating Christmas and said that all religions teach peace and harmony.

