PHS call for ban on e-cigarettes, vapes in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Public Health Stakeholders of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday called for unanimous and aggressive efforts to permanently ban the use and sale of e-cigarettes and vapes in the province for the best interest of public health and sustainable tobacco control.

Blue Veins, a civil society organization, conducted a public health stakeholder consultation to deliberate on the interim ban by the KP government on vapes and e-cigarettes.

The consultation aimed to discuss future strategies and the way forward following the KP government's decision, as outlined in a notification issued by the Home and Tribal Affairs Department.

The notification mandates all Deputy Commissioners to enforce a complete ban on the sale of e-cigarettes and vapes to individuals below 21 years old in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and prohibits their sale and storage within a 50-meter radius of educational institutions for 60 days.

The consultation, chaired by Haroon Saleem, Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Peshawar, had active participation from officials of the health department, tobacco control cell, government functionaries, health experts, CSOs, media, and other stakeholders.

The participants unanimously endorsed the need for comprehensive provincial-level legislation to ban the sale and storage of electronic cigarettes and vapes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The participants lauded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government's proactive approach in imposing an interim ban on vapes and e-cigarettes.

They commended the government's swift and decisive action, emphasizing its commitment to public health and the well-being of its citizens, especially the youth.

Assistant Commissioner Haroon Saleem expressed his views, stating, "The district administration and the provincial government are strongly committed to safeguarding our citizens from the harmful effects of tobacco and nicotine. We will take every necessary action to enforce this ban and protect public health."

Despite being promoted as a safer alternative to traditional cigarettes and a tool for cessation, it was emphasized that there is no scientific evidence to support these claims. E-cigarettes and vapes contain nicotine, which is highly addictive, challenging the harm reduction narrative used by the tobacco industry.

Sana Ahmad, Program Coordinator at Blue Veins, emphasized the importance of comprehensive legislation. "It's crucial to have legislation that encompasses the inputs of all stakeholders. This will ensure that the laws we implement are effective, inclusive, and geared towards the well-being of our community."

Mian Ateeq, a public health expert representing the Prevention Alliance for Sustainable Tobacco and Nicotine Control, added, "The ban on e-cigarettes and vapes is a significant step towards public health safety. It's important to continue this momentum and create a robust legislative framework that addresses all aspects of tobacco and nicotine control."