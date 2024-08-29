PHSA arranges seminar on stress management

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Provincial Health Services academy (PHSA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday arranged first ever seminar on Health Management for nursing colleges and administration of paramedical institutes of public health.

Renowned psychiatrist, Dr. Anwar Mifti and psychologist, Zarqa delivered lectures to cope with stress being witnessed in employees while performing duties.

Different sessions of panel discussions were also held during seminar to apprise participants about methods and procedures to manage stress.

Director General PHSA, Dr. Abdul Waheed highlighted the significance of seminar and said that it would orient employees about ways to control and manage stress during duty.

He said that stress management would not only provide relief to workers but also affect their behavior and improve performance.

