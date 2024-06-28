Open Menu

PHSA Holds Meeting

Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2024 | 01:30 PM

PHSA holds meeting

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) A delegation of Pakistan Health Support Staff Association (PHSA) Bahawalpur chapter has held a meeting with the Additional Medical Superintendent to present their demands for welfare of the health department’s employees.

According to a press release issued here, the delegation of Pakistan Health Support Staff Association Bahawalpur chapter headed by their leader, Muhammad Asim Mahmood held a meeting with the Additional Medical Superintendent of the local civil hospital, Dr. Farzain Ashraf.

The delegation included other officer-bearers including the General Secretary of PHSA, Faisal Fareed Khan and the Chairman, Executive Committee of PHSA, Asif Nawaz Baloch.

The delegation apprised the AMS about problems and issues faced by employees of the Health Department. It demanded provision of uniform to health support staff, change of dress code, preparation of job description from BPS-1 to BPS-8 and establishment of slip counter at the outdoors of the hospital.

Dr. Ashraf assured the delegation that their legitimate issues would be resolved on priority basis.

He said that steps were being taken to facilitate health support staff of the hospital.

Related Topics

Pakistan Job Bahawalpur From

Recent Stories

Contempt case: SC accepts apologies from Senator V ..

Contempt case: SC accepts apologies from Senator Vawda, MQM leader Kamal

14 minutes ago
 Govt to appoint Rizwan Saeed as new Ambassador to ..

Govt to appoint Rizwan Saeed as new Ambassador to US

42 minutes ago
 Rain likely to impact ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final

Rain likely to impact ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final

2 hours ago
 Statue of Maharajah Ranjit Singh unveiled at Karta ..

Statue of Maharajah Ranjit Singh unveiled at Kartarpur Gurdwara

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 June 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 June 2024

5 hours ago
ECC approves technical supplementary grants

ECC approves technical supplementary grants

14 hours ago
 Govt urged to take serious action against Swat lik ..

Govt urged to take serious action against Swat like incidents

14 hours ago
 Shanghai Yangpu District: A model for Karachi's ur ..

Shanghai Yangpu District: A model for Karachi's urban development

15 hours ago
 'Azm-e-Istehkam' imperative for peace, stability, ..

'Azm-e-Istehkam' imperative for peace, stability, economic activity: Asif

15 hours ago
 Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) award ceremony on ..

Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) award ceremony on June 28

15 hours ago
 Court rejects PTI founder & his wife's appeals for ..

Court rejects PTI founder & his wife's appeals for suspension of sentence in mar ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan