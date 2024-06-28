PHSA Holds Meeting
Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2024 | 01:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) A delegation of Pakistan Health Support Staff Association (PHSA) Bahawalpur chapter has held a meeting with the Additional Medical Superintendent to present their demands for welfare of the health department’s employees.
According to a press release issued here, the delegation of Pakistan Health Support Staff Association Bahawalpur chapter headed by their leader, Muhammad Asim Mahmood held a meeting with the Additional Medical Superintendent of the local civil hospital, Dr. Farzain Ashraf.
The delegation included other officer-bearers including the General Secretary of PHSA, Faisal Fareed Khan and the Chairman, Executive Committee of PHSA, Asif Nawaz Baloch.
The delegation apprised the AMS about problems and issues faced by employees of the Health Department. It demanded provision of uniform to health support staff, change of dress code, preparation of job description from BPS-1 to BPS-8 and establishment of slip counter at the outdoors of the hospital.
Dr. Ashraf assured the delegation that their legitimate issues would be resolved on priority basis.
He said that steps were being taken to facilitate health support staff of the hospital.
