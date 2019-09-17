UrduPoint.com
PHSA To Be Made Int'l Centre Of Excellence: Secretary Health

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 12:50 PM

PHSA to be made Int'l Centre of Excellence: Secretary Health

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Secretary Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Yahya Khanzada on Monday has said Provincial Health Services academy (PHSA) would be made International Centre of Excellence where professional training to be imparted to paramedics and nursing staff.

During his visit to PHSA and Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Post Graduate Institute of Paramedical Technologies (ZAB-PGPI) here, he said currently 23 sub-departments were working under PHSA where different state of the art training courses were being imparted among Nursing, Paramedics and other health departmental staff.

He said the health department was paying full attention to PHSA and its attached departments, adding that the Paramedics Degree Program, Nursing Admission and courses for nursing and paramedics staff of FATA would be started soon.

