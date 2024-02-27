Phulgran Police, Homicide Unit Police Teams Arrested Murderer
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2024 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) Pulgran police station and Homicide Unit police teams have arrested an accused involved in a murder case and recovered murder tool from his possession.
A public relations officer said on Tuesday that Pulgran police station received an application from a citizen who stated, "I am a resident of Phulgran, the accused Ali Khan opened fire on his son Ibrahim Khan with a 30 bore pistol from which he succumbed to his injuries and died in the hospital".
He further said after receiving the application, the Phulgran police team registered an FIR no. 46/24. Following this incident, a special investigation team was constituted.
The police teams utilized all available resources used technical and scientific methods and arrested the accused, namely Ali Khan and recovered murder tool 30 bore pistol from his possession, while further investigation is underway.
ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan directed all senior officials to an effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities and to ensure the safety of lives and property of citizens on a priority basis.
He said that the Islamabad Capital Police adopts a zero-tolerance policy against violence, including injustices and crimes, and the accused involved in it will be brought to justice by taking strict legal action against them.
He further directed all officers and officials to intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in 190m pound case
NEPRA increases electricity price by Rs7 per unit
ECP to conduct open hearing on SIC reserved seats allocation today
Pakistan’s armed forces vow befitting response to any aggression against Pakis ..
Pakistan Army shoots down Indian spy quadcopter
5th anniversary of ‘Operation Swift Retort’ being commemorated today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2024
Murray again hints at impending retirement
Last holdout Hungary ratifies Swedish NATO bid
Balochistan health dept appoints Dr Ismail as AD
Three Czechs, one Slovak die in Kyrgyzstan avalanche
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in 190m pound case24 minutes ago
-
FEB&GIF clears educational-stipend claims within 45 days: Solangi28 minutes ago
-
USC reduces prices on essential items under Ramazan assistance package29 minutes ago
-
Cloudy weather forecasts for Sukkur29 minutes ago
-
Excise Deptt sets up counter at Kachnar Park29 minutes ago
-
Senate witnesses presentation of reports from 25 committees29 minutes ago
-
Official of Ababeel squad martyred, other injured29 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes over one ton drugs in seven operations39 minutes ago
-
Energy Minister, Turkmenistan ambassador discuss progress of TAPI39 minutes ago
-
PPP not considering any names for governor: Palwasha49 minutes ago
-
Youth killed by friend1 hour ago
-
Review meeting of anti-polio campaign held1 hour ago