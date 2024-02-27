Phulgran police, homicide unit police teams arrested murderer

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) Pulgran police station and Homicide Unit police teams have arrested an accused involved in a murder case and recovered murder tool from his possession.

A public relations officer said on Tuesday that Pulgran police station received an application from a citizen who stated, "I am a resident of Phulgran, the accused Ali Khan opened fire on his son Ibrahim Khan with a 30 bore pistol from which he succumbed to his injuries and died in the hospital".

He further said after receiving the application, the Phulgran police team registered an FIR no. 46/24. Following this incident, a special investigation team was constituted.

The police teams utilized all available resources used technical and scientific methods and arrested the accused, namely Ali Khan and recovered murder tool 30 bore pistol from his possession, while further investigation is underway.

ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan directed all senior officials to an effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities and to ensure the safety of lives and property of citizens on a priority basis.

He said that the Islamabad Capital Police adopts a zero-tolerance policy against violence, including injustices and crimes, and the accused involved in it will be brought to justice by taking strict legal action against them.

He further directed all officers and officials to intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard.