PHVG introduces new version of navigation app 'Mina Locator'

Pakistan Hajj Volunteer Group (PHVG) has introduced a new version of an App 'Mina Locator' to help pilgrims locating their tents and residents in Makkah and holy sites of Mina and Arafat

According to official sources, pilgrims face problems every year in locating their tents and residences in Makkah, Mina and Arafat. The improved navigation app has been developed to help pilgrims, who lose track of their groups and spend several hours in searching their tents.

Mina locator is very important app for pilgrims especially, who don't know the Arabic language. The app could easily identify the route to different Maktabs, train stations, mosques, hospitals and other important locations using Android smartphone.

Mina, a city located on the pilgrimage route from Makkah to nearby Mount Arafat, is known for its sophisticated urban planning, facilities and world-class infrastructure.

He said five smart phone Apps have also been developed by Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony to facilitate intending pilgrims to perform religious rituals with ease and comfort.

The four other smartphone applications (Apps) included 'Hajj Mua'wan', 'Rehnumai-e-Hajj', 'Pak Hajj Guide', and 'Hajj Complaints' to facilitate hujjaj. The apps provide complete guidelines to intending pilgrims.