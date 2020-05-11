UrduPoint.com
Physical Activities Can Boost Children's Health, Intellect

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 11:12 PM

Children who regularly participate in physical activities are likely to have improved brain function, intellect and academic performance, said a new research

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Children who regularly participate in physical activities are likely to have improved brain function, intellect and academic performance, said a new research.

The findings showed that regular exercise can help children in developing important life skills, boost self-esteem, motivation, confidence as well as foster relationship with their parents and peers.

Vigorous exercise in childhood can also help keep at bay the risk of developing heart disease and Type 2 diabetes in later life.

A frequent exercise schedule of moderate intensity can also act as a natural cure for heart problems as well as improve the metabolic process in children.

Regular exercise since childhood can strengthen the cardiovascular region and muscles of the body, which would further help in keeping a check over the risk of developing heart disease and Type 2 diabetes in later life, said the study published in the British Journal of sports Medicine.

"Incorporating physical activity into every aspect of school life and providing protected public spaces, such as bike lanes, parks and playgrounds are both effective strategies for providing equitable access to, and enhancing physical activity for, children and youth," suggested researchers including form Exeter University, Birmingham University, Chester University and University of East London.

