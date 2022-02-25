UrduPoint.com

Physical Activity Essential For Healthy Body & Mind: Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2022 | 08:57 PM

Physical activity essential for healthy body & mind: Commissioner

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Noor ul Amin Mengal on Friday said that physical activity was essential for healthy body and healthy mind

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Noor ul Amin Mengal on Friday said that physical activity was essential for healthy body and healthy mind.

The Commissioner along with Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Tahir Farooq visited Sports Complex Liaquat Bagh and inspected the control room set up there for Pakistan-Australia cricket matches.

He directed that the focal persons from all the departments concerned would be on duty in the control room during the Pakistan-Australia Test Matches.

"We are trying to create a conducive environment for the cricket matches and other sports so that the youth could be engaged in healthy activities," he added.

He further said that promotion of sports was one of the priority areas of the incumbent government as through sports the administration could provide the opportunities to the children not only for physical activity but also for their mental health.

He said that efforts were also being made to provide more facilities besides upgrading the existing ones and create new opportunities in order to make the playgrounds operational and provide the missing facilities there.

Tahir Farooq on the occasion said that foolproof security arrangements for Pakistan-Australia cricket matches had been finalized besides all-out efforts to ensure safety and security during the matches.

He further said that the state of tension in the environment due to Corona could be reduced to some extent through sports competitions. Ensuring compliance with all Corona virus, Standard Operating Procedures and adopting precautionary measures, the players would continue to be provided with such playing opportunities.

He said that the absence of physical activities makes the children spend most of their free time on computers, mobile phones and other technology related items but their misuse could be harmful rather than beneficial for the children.

Related Topics

Cricket Technology Sports Mobile Rawalpindi Bagh All From Government

Recent Stories

Protecting common man from effects of global level ..

Protecting common man from effects of global level price-hike govt's foremost pr ..

29 seconds ago
 KP leads other provinces in health sector: Faisal ..

KP leads other provinces in health sector: Faisal Sultan

31 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report ov ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report over housemaid murder

33 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar grieved over de ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar grieved over death of Dr Abdul Hai

20 minutes ago
 Brazil coach Tite to step down after World Cup

Brazil coach Tite to step down after World Cup

20 minutes ago
 Biden nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on ..

Biden nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on Supreme Court

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>