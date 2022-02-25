Physical activity essential for healthy body & mind: Commissioner

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Noor ul Amin Mengal on Friday said that physical activity was essential for healthy body and healthy mind

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Noor ul Amin Mengal on Friday said that physical activity was essential for healthy body and healthy mind.

The Commissioner along with Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Tahir Farooq visited Sports Complex Liaquat Bagh and inspected the control room set up there for Pakistan-Australia cricket matches.

He directed that the focal persons from all the departments concerned would be on duty in the control room during the Pakistan-Australia Test Matches.

"We are trying to create a conducive environment for the cricket matches and other sports so that the youth could be engaged in healthy activities," he added.

He further said that promotion of sports was one of the priority areas of the incumbent government as through sports the administration could provide the opportunities to the children not only for physical activity but also for their mental health.

He said that efforts were also being made to provide more facilities besides upgrading the existing ones and create new opportunities in order to make the playgrounds operational and provide the missing facilities there.

Tahir Farooq on the occasion said that foolproof security arrangements for Pakistan-Australia cricket matches had been finalized besides all-out efforts to ensure safety and security during the matches.

He further said that the state of tension in the environment due to Corona could be reduced to some extent through sports competitions. Ensuring compliance with all Corona virus, Standard Operating Procedures and adopting precautionary measures, the players would continue to be provided with such playing opportunities.

He said that the absence of physical activities makes the children spend most of their free time on computers, mobile phones and other technology related items but their misuse could be harmful rather than beneficial for the children.