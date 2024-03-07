Open Menu

Physical Assualt Case Through Blackmailing Registered

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2024 | 06:23 PM

Physical assualt case through blackmailing registered

A Husband got registered case with the police against the two accused of subjecting his wife to physical assualt through blackmailing

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) A Husband got registered case with the police against the two accused of subjecting his wife to physical assualt through blackmailing.

Muhammad Asghar, resident of Moza Mustaqil Gharbi, in a statement to the police, alleged that the accused namely Abdustar and Muhammad Ejaz raped his wife through blackmailing by shooting video of the victim taking bath in open compound.

He said quoting his wife as she got victimised for three months at least until informed him after getting sick of the abuse.Kot Addu Police Station registered the case before rolling out the formal inquiry on report of the husband.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Wife Bath Kot Addu

Recent Stories

Experts, progressive farmers propose investment in ..

Experts, progressive farmers propose investment in seed research

31 seconds ago
 DC reviews anti-polio vaccination drive

DC reviews anti-polio vaccination drive

32 seconds ago
 New DPO prioritizes improvement in police behavior

New DPO prioritizes improvement in police behavior

33 seconds ago
 MWMC gets new machinery for ideal cleanliness in c ..

MWMC gets new machinery for ideal cleanliness in city

35 seconds ago
 Stocks falter before ECB but gold shines after Pow ..

Stocks falter before ECB but gold shines after Powell

2 minutes ago
 Co-curricular activities play pivatol role for per ..

Co-curricular activities play pivatol role for personality development: Secretar ..

37 seconds ago
FIA arrest two foreigners involved in online finan ..

FIA arrest two foreigners involved in online financial fraud

2 minutes ago
 International Academic Conference at GCWUS

International Academic Conference at GCWUS

7 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 07 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 07 paisa against dollar

2 minutes ago
 LUMHS holds seminar on International Women’s day

LUMHS holds seminar on International Women’s day

8 minutes ago
 Aqeel earns victory in National Ranking Tennis

Aqeel earns victory in National Ranking Tennis

8 minutes ago
 May-9 case: ATC declares Hammad Azhar, Aslam Iqbal ..

May-9 case: ATC declares Hammad Azhar, Aslam Iqbal as POs

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan