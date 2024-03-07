Physical Assualt Case Through Blackmailing Registered
Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2024 | 06:23 PM
A Husband got registered case with the police against the two accused of subjecting his wife to physical assualt through blackmailing
Muhammad Asghar, resident of Moza Mustaqil Gharbi, in a statement to the police, alleged that the accused namely Abdustar and Muhammad Ejaz raped his wife through blackmailing by shooting video of the victim taking bath in open compound.
He said quoting his wife as she got victimised for three months at least until informed him after getting sick of the abuse.Kot Addu Police Station registered the case before rolling out the formal inquiry on report of the husband.
