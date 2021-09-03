Physical classes to be closed at all schools in eight KP districts from Sept 6

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary Education Department Friday notified that as per the instructions of National Command Operation Center (NCOC) the physical classes at all public and private schools in eight districts of the province would be closed from September 6 to 11

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary Education Department Friday notified that as per the instructions of National Command Operation Center (NCOC) the physical classes at all public and private schools in eight districts of the province would be closed from September 6 to 11.

It said that all the institutions of higher education in districts Peshawar, Swabi, Malakand, Swat, Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra and DI Khan would remain closed for physical classes during the period.